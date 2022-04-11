Man dies in water off West Bay on Jurassic Coast
A man has died following concerns about his welfare in the water off a beach on the Jurassic Coast.
Coastguards, ambulance crews, the RNLI, an air ambulance, fire crews and police were called to West Beach in West Bay, shortly before 08:00 BST.
Dorset Police said the man was located in the water and pronounced dead at the scene.
The force said: "His family has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."
It added the death was not being treated as suspicious and the coroner had been notified.
