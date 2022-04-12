Kingland, in Poole town centre marks its first anniversary
A business project which aimed to transform a run-down high street has been described as a "big success".
Kingland, in Poole, Dorset, marks its first anniversary this April, a year after 10 independent retailers opened their doors, rent and business rate free for two years.
The owner, Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), is behind the scheme.
It claims the initiative is the first of its kind in the country.
The company says 31 people are now employed in shops that once stood empty.
Hope Dean, the owner of plant and homeware shop Wild Roots, grew up nearby and said she used to avoid the "derelict" area. She now employs five people in her store.
The 27-year-old was made redundant from her job as an events manager during the first lockdown. She has now sold more than 12,000 plants since opening.
"I never thought it would take off as it has. I think people have really connected to nature since the pandemic, I think timing was everything if I'm honest," she said.
A drug addict for 13 years, Steve Wyatt spent three years in prison and another three living rough on the streets.
The 45-year-old turned his life around when he learnt how to restore furniture in a Christian commune. He now runs furniture shop Restored Retro.
LGIM owns £4bn of retail sites across the UK, it acquired Kingland and the neighbouring Dolphin Shopping Centre in 2013.
The company's head of retail and futuring, Denz Ibrahim, said Covid presented an opportunity: "The pandemic was all about building local relationships, it helped Kingland grow, it was about localisation."
Mr Ibrahim said Kingland had now become the "creative quarter" of Poole and a catalyst for street markets and other events in the town.
Graffiti artist and graphic designer Ricky Also has a base in Kingland too, he moved to Bournemouth from London seven years ago.
From the Paint Shop Studio & Gallery the 48-year-old does work for Adidas, Microsoft as well as designs for record sleeves and skate boards.
Mr Also described the space as somewhere to showcase street art talent from around the country as well as a working studio: "It's quite a hybrid, it's like walking into a street art website."
Support for the project has also come from Poole's Business Improvement District.
Organisation Lead Jacqui Rock said: "Poole BID's role is to encourage businesses, visitors and residents into the area, so any initiative that encourages retailers and coffee shops has our full support.
"The concept of Kingland, which entices young businesses into the town centre on favourable terms has been a success and feedback has been positive. We wish them the best for the coming year."
The ten independent retailers have another 12 months of trading business rate and rent free, they are in talks with LGIM about what will happen after that.
Mr Ibrahim said: "We see this as a big success. We want them to stay and move them over into the real world, we will help them to grow into flourishing businesses."
