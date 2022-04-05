Lyme Regis Cobb: Plans to spend £3m on eroding pier
Plans to spend £3m on repairs to a Grade I listed harbour pier are set to be discussed.
Dorset Council is hoping the money can be put together through grants and contributions to repair and reinforce the Cobb in Lyme Regis.
It said checks had shown "significant signs of sea-floor erosion, which is slowly destabilising the structure".
The council's cabinet will consider a business case on Tuesday with a decision expected by May.
The council said walking surfaces on the Cobb were "generally poor, restricting access for the less-abled, and the landing quay is not currently fit for purpose".
The works will also provide coastal protection to 37 properties, the authority added.
A popular tourist site, the curved stone pier has been used as a location in several films including the upcoming prequel movie, Wonka and it also featured in Jane Austen's novel, Persuasion.
Dorset Council's environment councillor Ray Bryan said: "Lyme Regis's Cobb is a beautiful structure and tourist attraction that benefits residents, local businesses and visitors alike, so we have to make sure it is kept strong and safe, while maintaining its Grade I historic value."
If approved, work could start in October 2023 and finish by March 2024.
The authority said funding for the scheme would be made up of a £2.5m flood defence Grant-in-Aid (FDGiA) supported by funds developer contributions of £475k.
