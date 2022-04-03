Wimborne Model Town celebrates 70th anniversary
A model town is marking its 70th anniversary and reopening after a makeover for its 1950s collection of buildings.
A group of volunteers have worked through the winter to refurbish the 1/10 scale models that make up Wimborne Model Town.
They have also built a new model of the town at an even smaller 1/1000 scale.
The town crier and local dignitaries also attended the reopening on Saturday.
