Wimborne Model Town celebrates 70th anniversary

The model town is based on the buildings of Wimborne from 1952

A model town is marking its 70th anniversary and reopening after a makeover for its 1950s collection of buildings.

A group of volunteers have worked through the winter to refurbish the 1/10 scale models that make up Wimborne Model Town.

They have also built a new model of the town at an even smaller 1/1000 scale.

The town crier and local dignitaries also attended the reopening on Saturday.

New model of the model town

