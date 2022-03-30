Christchurch food bank moves to church to help more people
A food bank that saw a sharp increase in demand during the pandemic has expanded.
The community resource in Christchurch has moved into larger premises after the number of families it helps increased from six a week to 40.
It had been operating from a garage for 11 years, but is now housed in a chapel at St Joseph's Church next door.
Tracy Blick, who helps run the food bank, said the expansion was due to the increase in the cost of living.
She said: "For some they're already struggling, with fuel going up and gas and electric, it's their food that's suffering. We're already seeing an increase."
Volunteer Christine said she came to the food bank for help in 2018 and wanted to give back to the community.
She said: "When I first came here I was a complete shell. I had lost everything, my life was a mess and they've nurtured me and now I feel part of the team and like a friend."
The new expansion was the dream of Nick Coghlan, who died in 2020, but had always hoped the church could become a place to support the community.
Now the food bank is able to welcome people in to sit down and chat, as well as collect much needed items.
Ms Blick added: "I just think it's so sad that we have so many people needing our service and I would love not to have a job.
"I would love for us to be able to say everybody can manage for themselves."
