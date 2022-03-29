Dorset prisoner on run in underwear found and arrested
A man who escaped from police custody only wearing underwear and socks has been found and arrested by police.
Kyle Eglington made off from a court prisoner transit van in Hardy Road, Poole, having assaulted security officers on Saturday morning.
Dorset Police said the 32-year-old was located on Monday evening by officers from its firearms team.
The force said he had been arrested on suspicion of assault and escaping from lawful custody.
He had originally been remanded in custody after being charged with robbery in relation to an incident in Bournemouth on Thursday and appeared at Poole Magistrates' Court the next day.
Extensive searches in the area were carried out with the help of a police helicopter and British Transport Police.
Officers believed he had shaved his head and beard shortly after he escaped.
