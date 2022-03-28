Firefighters tackle lodge fire at Warmwell Holiday Park
A lodge at a holiday park has been destroyed by fire.
Firefighters from Dorchester and Weymouth were called to Warmwell Holiday Park near Weymouth shortly after 06:15 BST.
Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said the crews found "the lodge to be fully involved in fire on arrival".
The fire is now out - two crews remain at the scene damping down. The service said the cause of the blaze was unknown and no injuries had been reported.
The BBC is awaiting a statement from holiday park firm, Parkdean Resorts.
