Dorset prisoner on run in underwear 'changes appearance'
- Published
A prisoner who escaped wearing nothing but his underwear and socks is now believed to have changed his appearance.
Dorset Police said Kyle Darren Eglington assaulted a security officer in Hardy Road, Poole, on Saturday before making off from a prison van.
Searches are continuing and officers believe since absconding he has shaved his head and beard.
The force said he should not be approached.
The 32-year-old had been remanded in custody at Poole Magistrates' Court after being charged with robbery, following an incident in Bournemouth on Thursday.
Officers carried out detailed searches in the area with the help of a police helicopter and British Transport Police, but he was not found.
Mr Eglington is described as white, 5ft 11in (1.8m) tall, of medium build, and previously had dark brown hair and a beard.
Following further searches, police believe he may have been in the West Howe area of Bournemouth in the early hours of Sunday.
Ch Insp Neil Wright said: "We believe that he may have changed his appearance significantly and will therefore look different to the latest image we have for him.
"I would urge anyone who sees Kyle, or a man matching the description given, to please report it to us."
Ch Insp Wright said there is nothing to suggest he poses a risk to the general public but asked people to not approach him and to call 999.
