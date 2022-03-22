Lytchett Matravers bus crash leaves girl badly injured
- Published
A 15-year-old girl has been airlifted to hospital after being hit by a bus.
Police said the teenager was struck by the bus in Wareham Road, Lytchett Matravers, Dorset, shortly after 16:00 GMT on Monday.
She was flown to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries and her family have been informed.
Dorset Police said officers were keen to speak to anyone who saw the collision, especially those with dashcam footage.
