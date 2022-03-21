Covid: Dorset County Show returns after two year absence
- Published
An agricultural show is set to return after a two-year absence due to Covid.
Dorset County Show, which was first held in 1840, usually takes place annually and supports local farmers and producers.
A range of agricultural and equestrian events and horticultural displays are planned, as well as livestock competitions.
Organisers said the two-day show was expected to attract more than 60,000 visitors.
Nicki Ralph, chair of Dorchester Agricultural Society, said: "We're delighted... everyone has missed the show so much.
"The decision to cancel was a huge one but unavoidable in the circumstances.
"There will be some new classes inspired by the pandemic and the theme in homecraft is jubilee [to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee]."
The show is set to take place from 3-4 September at the Dorchester Showground in Cokers Frome.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.