Bournemouth Wetherspoon pub to permanently close
A Weatherspoon pub in Bournemouth where a man died after falling down the stairs is due to close.
The pub chain confirmed The Christopher Creeke in Holdenhurst Road will permanently close at the beginning of April.
Spokesman, Eddie Gershon, said there would be no redundancies and staff would be relocated to other pubs in the chain.
He confirmed the closure was not connected to the man's death.
Philip Shaw, 47, fell down the stairs of the pub in 2020 and died in hospital.
An inquest concluded his death was an accident.
Two people were also previously seriously injured falling down the same stairs in 2019.
It comes a year after the pub chain reported "record losses" due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr Gershon thanked customers for their "loyalty over the years" and said the pub would permanently close on Sunday, 3 April.
