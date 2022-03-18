Dorset County hospital suspends non-urgent operations
- Published
Dorset County Hospital has postponed all non-urgent surgery as it struggles to cope under "immense pressure".
It said it was suspending routine elective operations over the coming "few days" in order to continue with emergency and urgent cancer surgery.
In a statement the hospital apologised for the impact the move would have on people due to have operations.
It said patients should attend appointments as planned if they had not heard from the hospital.
It said: "We are trying our best to run outpatient appointments as usual, but this is an evolving situation so please bear with us if we have to make short-notice changes.
"Please help us manage this challenging situation by only attending the Emergency Department for serious or life-threatening injuries and conditions."
It also asked that families get relatives home promptly once they are ready to leave so beds are available for patients who need to be urgently admitted.
