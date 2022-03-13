Bournemouth stabbing: Boy, 16, arrested after Subway attack
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed outside a sandwich shop.
The 21-year-old died in hospital after being seriously injured outside Subway in Old Christchurch Road in Bournemouth at about 04:45 GMT on Saturday.
The man's family is being supported by specially trained officers.
Dorset Police said a section of Old Christchurch Road and Horseshoe Common remained closed on Sunday morning as investigations continued.
Det Insp Simon Huxter, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said police are still appealing for any witnesses to come forward with information, "no matter how small you think it may be".
