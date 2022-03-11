Dorset Police HQ to be demolished and replaced
- Published
Dorset Police's 60-year-old headquarters will be demolished and replaced after planning permission for a new building was granted.
The county's police and crime commissioner, David Sidwick, has been given permission by Dorset Council to proceed with the project in Winfrith.
He has previously said some of the force's buildings are "shockingly poor".
The force has not yet disclosed how much it will spend on the plan.
It said the current site is "no longer fit for purpose" and Dorset Council formally approved its application on Tuesday.
Architects Corstophine & Wright said the new building will "provide space that is both flexible and suitable for modern day policing requirements".
Wool Parish Council said it worried the reflective surface of the proposed new complex could lead to bird deaths. The plan features bronze aluminium windows and outer walls.
A total of 106 parking spaces - an increase on the current 91 spaces at the site - has been agreed. Of those, eight will be electric car spaces and 13 disabled spaces.
Another 32 secure and covered bike parking spaces will also be provided.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.