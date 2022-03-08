Ukraine war: Refugee children to be sent 10,000 aid backpacks
- Published
Two publishers are hoping to send 10,000 backpacks, filled with books and aid, to Ukrainian refugee children.
Gracie Cooper, of Little Toller Books in Beaminster, Dorset, and Kevin Duffy, of Bluemoose Books in Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire, are leading the Packed with Hope initiative.
Each rucksack will also contain food and letters from children in the UK.
It is hoped six lorries will transport them to countries bordering Ukraine, including Poland, by Easter.
Ms Cooper said she came up with the initiative when her children came home from school and quizzed her about what was happening in Ukraine.
"I couldn't just sit around and watch the news anymore," she said.
Ms Cooper and Mr Duffy said they had been working with Ukrainian authors Romana Romanyshyn and Andriy Lesiv, who have written a book for children about war, and were trying to source 30,000 books suitable for children whose first language is not English.
'Call to arms'
An online crowdfunder for the initiative has, so far, raised more than £34,000 to support the purchase, transportation and distribution of the rucksacks.
Ms Cooper said she was also approaching some multinational companies for donations, and looking for volunteers to help sort items and pack the bags at a warehouse in Dorchester, which has been offered by Poundbury Cancer Institute.
"It's a call to arms - we need hats, scarves, socks, toothbrushes, insulated water bottles, bags of marbles, foodie things," she said.
"Our pack is a comfort bag for children... it's a refuge for them with handwritten notes from children from across the UK."
She added: "We know what we are doing is only the slightest of gestures but what if something in that bag puts a smile on someone's face?"
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.