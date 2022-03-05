BBC News

Eating disorders: Hundreds hold hands along Weymouth beach

Media caption,
The line stretched from Lodmoor towards Overcombe in Weymouth

About 300 people have joined hands to form a line along a beach to raise awareness of eating disorders.

The line stretched from Lodmoor towards Overcombe in Weymouth, Dorset, before many had a brief dip in the sea.

Esther Osborne, 39, said she organised the event because "we all go through tough times and the helping hands of others is what helps get us through".

A fundraising page set up for the event has so far raised more than £2,000 for the UK's eating disorder charity Beat.

Image source, Ready Player Drone
Image caption,
Esther Osborne, from Weymouth, said she organised the event because "we all go through tough times and the helping hands of others is what helps get us through"

Ms Osborne, who has had eating disorders for many years, said: "The impact the pandemic had on people with eating disorders was huge. It was the perfect storm for the illness to thrive.

"I am lucky, I am supported and my hands are held by my people. Without them, I don't know where I would be."

Many of those taking part also wore sunflowers or something blue and yellow to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Image source, Ready Player Drone
Image caption,
Those taking part formed a line before taking a dip in the sea

