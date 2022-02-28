South Western Ambulance's vehicle in Dorset vandalised
An ambulance in Dorset has been vandalised with graffiti in an "unacceptable" attack.
Tags reading "liar" and "we lie" were spray-painted over an ambulance parked in Corbin Way in Bridport.
South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said rectifying the damage put "an unnecessary burden" on NHS resources.
Dorset Police is investigating the incident, believed to have happened overnight between 26 and 27 February.
SWASFT said the "unacceptable anti-social behaviour" happened at a time when NHS resourcing is "needed the most".
But it added: "This ambulance was back on the road very promptly, thanks to the hard work of our colleagues."
Dorset Police has said enquiries into the incident are ongoing and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information has been urged to contact the police.
