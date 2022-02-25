Poole fatal crash: Chris Lynch's family pay tribute to 'devoted father'
- Published
A family has paid tribute to a "devoted, loving and loyal father" who died after a car crash.
Chris Lynch, 32, from Southampton, was walking in the Ashley Cross area of Poole on the evening of 13 February when he was fatally injured.
Dorset Police said officers believed the crash involved a Land Rover Freelander and a Nissan Pulsar.
A 41-year-old man from Poole arrested on suspicion of driving offences has been released while inquiries continue.
In a statement, Mr Lynch's family said: "Chris' tragic death has left an irreparable hole in the hearts of everyone who knew him.
"He was a devoted, loving and loyal father, husband, son, brother and friend.
"He had a passion for the outdoors and lived a life full of adventure. Chris never put less than 100% into every aspect of his life, his family, friends, hobbies and career.
"He was a hero to his young children Kitty and Arthur and soulmate to his wife Ellie. We miss him terribly."
The crash happened near to the junction of Station Road and Church Road at about 17:35 GMT.
Police have been appealing for further witnesses to come forward and, as part of the investigation, have also questioned a 79-year-old man who attended a voluntary interview.
