Dorset Police officer denies 'gossiping' over Wayne Couzens trial
- Published
A police officer accused of gossiping about the Sarah Everard murder case would be "beside himself" if he had distressed her family, he has told a misconduct hearing.
Sgt Simon Kempton, of Dorset Police, received messages from a journalist about defence evidence that could not be broadcast.
He has admitted passing the information on to senior colleagues, but said he believed it was vital they were told.
Sgt Kempton denies gross misconduct.
He had been on secondment as treasurer of the Police Federation, the body representing officers in England and Wales, when Couzens abducted and killed Ms Everard.
He received the information from a Daily Mail journalist who attended Couzens' first court appearance on 13 March and shared it with other members of the federation executive in a Signal group, the misconduct panel at Dorset Police headquarters was told.
In one message he said: "Wait til you hear what his defence was today."
Mr Kempton went on to set out Couzens' false claims he had abducted Ms Everard and handed her over alive to a gang of eastern European men in order to pay off a debt.
Giving evidence, Mr Kempton said he was briefing the executive team so they could discuss what stance should be taken in subsequent press releases.
"We were talking about how we could play our part in building confidence and whether we needed to have any lines for the media prepared," he said.
He said the messages were "factual" and he was repeating what he had been told by the journalist, but said he regretted the "conversational" tone.
Mr Kempton denied they showed a lack of respect and courtesy to Sarah Everard's family, saying: "I don't accept that and that's hurtful."
He continued: "God only knows what they had already been through - if I had in any way contributed to their distress I would be beside myself.
"I don't think I did, but I would be beside myself."
He is accused of breaching standards of police professional behaviour concerning respect and courtesy, duties and responsibilities, social media use and confidentiality.
It is further alleged his actions had the potential to undermine confidence in the police.
The misconduct hearing continues.
