Dorset Police officer accused of sharing Wayne Couzens court 'gossip'
- Published
A police officer shared "gossipy" court details with colleagues about the Sarah Everard murder case, a misconduct hearing has been told.
Sgt Simon Kempton, of Dorset Police, was on secondment with the Police Federation in March 2021, when a journalist told him about defence evidence that could not be broadcast.
He has admitted passing the information on to senior colleagues but said he believed it was vital they were told.
Sgt Kempton denies gross misconduct.
Met Police officer Wayne Couzens was sentenced to a whole-life term for the murder of Sarah Everard, in a case that sparked national outrage.
A hearing at Dorset Police's headquarters in Winfrith was told Sgt Kempton was approached by the journalist following Couzens' first appearance at Westminster Magistrates' Court.
Publication of the evidence was prohibited by the Magistrates Court Act, but journalists have the right to be present in court or attend via video link.
Mark Ley-Morgan, presenting the case for Dorset Police, said: "The journalist was looking for more information, which Sgt Kempton didn't have anyway, but the journalist relayed to him the information heard in court."
The hearing was told this included claims, made by Couzens in his police interview, that he had abducted Ms Everard and handed her over to a gang of eastern European men in order to pay off a debt.
Later that evening, Sgt Kempton shared this in a Signal group made up of members of the Police Federation's governing body.
One message began: "Wait until you hear what his defence was."
Mr Ley-Morgan said the tone of the messages was "not consistent with someone imparting important information he believes others need to know".
The officer claimed it was vital the federation's senior team was informed so they could stay "ahead of the game in terms of having time to consider what our response might be", the hearing was told.
But Mr Ley-Morgan said the Police Federation had its own press office and none of the officers in the group would have been required to comment on Couzens' defence.
"So, for all these reasons we will be inviting the panel in due course to find that this wasn't done because it was necessary, it was done to gossip," he said.
The hearing continues.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.