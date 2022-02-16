Jude Morris: Foundation set up in memory of motocross rider
The family of a motocross rider who died in a crash during a race has set up a foundation in his memory.
Jude Morris, 17, from Corfe Castle, Dorset, was killed during the British Motocross Championship in the Scottish Borders in August.
The Jude Morris Racing Foundation will support young riders across the UK.
Jude's father, Mark Morris, said: "If we can take a complete tragedy and turn it into a really positive situation, I think that can only be a good thing."
He said: "It's hard watching bikes go round and Jude not being there... it's really, really tough.
"We can't bring Jude back, but if we can create this legacy for Jude and we can inspire other people, I think that can only be a good thing for us as a family and for the wider motocross community."
Jude, who was nine when he first started racing, had been in contention for the British championship after a string of race wins during the summer of 2021.
Speaking on BBC Radio Solent's Dorset breakfast show, Mr Morris said Jude was a "professional, hardworking, young man".
"What motocross gave to Jude was a discipline and a focus, he was absolutely dedicated to the sport... he trained so hard," he said
"Everything he did was around motocross but he also made sure he did his homework.
"Motocross riders need to be good on a bike but they also need to be role models and Jude was 100% a role model."
To date a fundraising appeal set up in his memory has raised more than £80,000 for air ambulance services.
The foundation will continue to support air ambulance charities.
For every £1 raised 80p goes to Jude's foundation and £20p goes to Air Ambulances UK, the national air ambulance charity.
