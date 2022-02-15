Bournemouth: Roads closed as injured man found outside campus
- Published
A man has been airlifted to hospital after he was found with a head injury outside a campus.
Emergency crews were called to AECC University College on Parkwood Road in the Boscombe area of Bournemouth shortly before 07:45 GMT.
Dorset Police said it believed the man, aged in his 30s, had been outside the university since about 22:30 on Monday with injuries.
Roads around the campus were closed and a police cordon remains in place.
Det Insp Stefanie Belton, of Bournemouth CID, said: "I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area to please come forward."
'Offering counselling'
Police patrols are taking place in the area.
Prof Lesley Haig, vice-chancellor of AECC University College, said the incident had not involved any of its students or staff.
She added: "We are a small, supportive community and we are offering counselling and support to both students and staff who are affected.
"We are working closely with Dorset Police to support them in their investigation."
The university offers undergraduate, postgraduate and short courses in a range of health sciences.
