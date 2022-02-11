Poole suspected hit-and-run: Four released without charge
Four people arrested in connection with a suspected hit-and-run that killed a mother have been released without charge.
Courtney White, 23, was hit by a Fiesta on the A3049 in Poole on 12 December as she walked between roundabouts.
Two men, aged 20 and 22, and an 18-year-old woman, all from Poole, and a 26-year-old man from Bournemouth, will face no further police action.
Two other Poole men, aged 18 and 19, remain under investigation.
'Cruel situation'
Miss White, who had a three-year-old daughter, had been walking between the Mannings Heath and Alderney roundabouts when she was hit by the black Ford Fiesta at about 21:45 GMT.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said all the car's occupants reportedly left the area.
In a statement, Miss White's sister described her as a "vibrant, maternal, warm character [who] would be a constant source of love and comfort for our family".
Her brother added: "Although this cruel situation has shown me how harsh this world can be, it has also shown me the good in the world, which Courtney has always tried her best to show her friends, family and most importantly her lovely little girl."
