Weymouth First Wessex bus route saved after pensioner's offer
- Published
A bus company has backtracked on axing a route after a local pensioner offered to fund the service himself.
First Wessex will fund the X53 Sunday bus service - which links Bridport, Weymouth and Lyme Regis - for the period between January and March.
The company had initially decided to axe it due to "significantly less demand".
Then Alan Williams stepped in, offering to pay £3,000 for the service to run twice a day on Sundays until March.
However the bus company has now reversed its decision, following conversations with Mr Williams.
In a statement First Wessex said: "We thoroughly commend Mr Williams' actions in supporting access to public transport for local customers and thank him for his hard work in raising awareness of the funding challenges faced by operators."
Much needed
The 78-year-old from Bridport was expecting to foot a £3,000 bill to keep the Sunday service running.
He said he was happy to support the community by paying the money for the buses.
He stressed that the service was much needed especially by people who work in the hospitality sector.
"We need to keep this service running," the former IT assistant analyst said.
First Wessex has said it will continue to work with Dorset Council and Mr Williams to ensure that there are the bus services required by the community.
