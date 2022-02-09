Hunt incursion on to Vurlands Farm near Swyre investigated
The owners of a family petting farm said they have been left angry after riders from a hunt broke fences and came onto their land.
Vurlands Farm near Swyre, Dorset, posted on social media that a hunt "broke on to the farm" on Saturday.
It said the incursion was witnessed by visitors and the hunt involved had promised to repair any damage.
Dorset Police said its rural crime team had visited the scene and is continuing to liaise with the owners.
In a Facebook post to its customers, the farm said: "We at Vurlands Farm are in no way affiliated with the the Hunt that broke onto the farm today (or any hunt for that matter).
"We are sorry that some of you had to witness this and we are all just as angry as you will be.
"We are in contact with said hunt, who have assured us that a thorough investigation is under way, our broken fences and any animal injuries shall be covered by them.
"Although this isn't enough to cover the distress, we can but hope that it's a start to stopping this ever happening again," it added.
