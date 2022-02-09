Osmington White Horse to regain brightness as restoration work begins
- Published
Work to restore a landmark which had not been maintained since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic has begun.
Experts have started cutting back vegetation and grass at the site of the Osmington White Horse chalk figure.
Last month Dorset Council was urged to do more to protect it, as the 260ft (79m) figure had blended into its green surrounding.
The authority has confirmed restoration work was now under way ahead of further repairs in the spring.
The chalk figure - said to be George III on his horse Adonis - is thought to have been carved into the hillside in the early 19th Century.
But it had not been maintained for the past three years due to the pandemic.
Dorset Council said work was put on hold as most of its rangers had been redeployed to deliver medicines and food parcels to vulnerable residents.
Despite not having responsibility for maintaining the figure, which is on private land, the council said it had absorbed the cost and carried out its previous annual maintenance because it recognised its "local importance".
This week rangers were sent to the site to define the edges of the figure and rebuild retaining walls.
The council said the work was in preparation for further repairs set to be carried out in April and May.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.