Dorchester's phone box alcohol support postcards cut down
A pop-up art project set up in a pair of disused phone boxes to offer support to people affected by alcohol addiction has been found torn down.
The red phone boxes in Dorchester were filled with postcards from all over the world - bearing tips and messages.
Anthea Parker put the Sober Inspiration Project up on 1 January having been through struggles with alcohol herself.
She said she found the dozens of cards, hung with coloured ribbons, had been cut down at the weekend.
The cards in the phone boxes were sent to Ms Parker via a PO Box address following an appeal on social media.
She said cards came flooding in "from New Zealand, Belgium, Australia, Canada, Finland and all over the UK. It was a real kaleidoscope".
Ms Parker said the idea to create the displays came after her drinking increased during lockdown.
"I found a book which completely changed my mindset about drinking and that led me to a whole load of online support from people finding joy living alcohol free.
"I thought there must be lots of other people like me who don't realise there is this network.... and I thought lets get it out in public.
"I'm just really pleased if it's managed to help just one other person."
Ms Parker said she had decided to remove the displays from the boxes but hopes to re-install them at a later date.
