Plans for new homes at Matchams Stadium site near Ringwood
- Published
Hundreds of homes for older people could be built at the site of a car racing track.
Developers want to build a 390-bed care village at the Matchams Stadium site at St Leonards in Dorset.
Senior Living said its proposals would create 60 new jobs.
A wellbeing centre with a pool, a gym and treatment rooms could also be built at the site along with a restaurant, meeting rooms and a mix of apartments, cottages and bungalows.
An outline application to Dorset Council asks for 330 extra care beds and 60 care beds with associated communal and care facilities.
If approved, part of the 52-hectare site, near Ringwood, would be devoted to a nature conservation area.
The existing buildings would be demolished while the majority of the 400 parking spaces on the site will be retained.
Most of those who responded to a consultation said they did not believe there was a need for more purpose-built accommodation for older people in the area, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
But others said the redevelopment of the former racetrack was "long overdue".
Constraints to the site include protected heathland within 400metres, protected species and that the site is within the green belt.
But the developers said they would have a 15-metre "no build" buffer zone along the north and south east boundaries.
Residents have time until 25 February to comment on the plans.
