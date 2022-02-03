Inquest opens into deaths of two teenagers near Bridport
An inquest into the deaths of two teenagers near a town in Dorset has opened.
The bodies of Coventry-born Jack Williams, 18, and Katherine Powell, 17, of Kenilworth, Warwickshire, were discovered near Bridport on January 25.
Dorset Coroner's Court in Bournemouth heard the the provisional cause of death, following initial examinations, was hanging.
The inquest has been adjourned until 4 July.
The teenagers were both single, unemployed and known to Dorset Police, which is trying to trace their last movements.
Mr Williams was born in Coventry but was living in Bridport at the time of his death, while Ms Powell was originally from Warwick but lived in Kenilworth.
The court heard both bodies were found by a member of the public and identified using images from the police custody system.
Senior coroner Rachel Griffin said there was no evidence of any third party involved in their deaths.
Following the deaths, Dorset Police said it had referred itself to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), after having prior contact with the two teenagers.
