Two teenagers found dead at Dorset beauty spot
A girl and a man have been found dead at a beauty spot.
The pair, both in their late teens, were found at Bothenhampton Reservoir, Wych Hill, near Bridport in Dorset on Tuesday shortly after 10:00 GMT.
Dorset Police said there were no suspicious circumstances and the coroner had been notified.
Bridport's mayor said it was "heart-breaking for the whole community". The teenagers' families are being supported by specialist officers, police added.
No details surrounding the circumstances of the deaths have been released.
In a statement, the town's mayor Ian Bark added: "This awful news is heart-breaking for the whole community, and I cannot imagine the pain and grief being felt by family and friends.
"We share their loss and we are thinking of them."
Dorset Police said it had made a mandatory referral to the IOPC "in line with procedures related to the death or serious injury of an individual".
The force added: "We await further guidance from the IOPC on the matter."
