Jurassic Coast cliff fall near Burton Bradstock blocks beach
- Published
A large rock fall on the Jurassic Coast has blocked a section of beach.
Dorset Council has advised people to avoid the area after part of the cliff collapsed at Hive Beach, near Burton Bradstock.
The rockfall, which happened overnight, has blocked the beach between Burton Bradstock and Freshwater.
The same beach has seen at least three large rockfalls in recent years. The council said investigation work was continuing.
It added the coast path was currently unaffected and signs have been put in place.
The National Coastwatch Institution (NCI) also tweeted a warning to walkers to avoid the top of the cliffs.
Be aware. New cliff fall West of #HiveBeach. Grass on top of fall so walkers keep back! pic.twitter.com/mLxpJtkhBM— Lyme Bay NCI (@NCILyme) January 26, 2022
