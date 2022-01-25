Bournemouth council criticises fence which would block school walk
Pupils living at a new development could face a lengthy walk to school if access is cut off by a fence.
Natural England want to put the fence up where the planned 45 homes off Wheeler's Lane, Bournemouth, border Canford Heath to protect it.
The fence would cut a beeline to Bearwood Primary School.
BCP Council said the fence would "increase a one minute walk to school to at least 15 minutes" and will lead to people driving unnecessarily.
The authority said its planning and legal officers hoped to persuade Natural England that the fence is unnecessary.
'Ridiculous situation'
BCP's planning committee chairman Councillor David Kelsey said the insistence by Natural England on having a close-board fence to stop pedestrian and cycle access to Wheeler's Lane made no sense at a time when the government, and the council, wanted more people to walk or cycle.
He said: "We are happy with the scheme. It's just that Natural England want to boss us about…having that walk around is a ridiculous situation," the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported.
The council's planning officers, and the developers, had originally put the link route into the plans for the site but removed it at the insistence of the government-backed body who claimed it was necessary to protect the heath.
The BBC has contacted Natural England for comment.
