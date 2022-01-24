Dorset Police investigate body found in Bournemouth alleyway
The death of a man found in a Bournemouth alleyway is being treated as suspicious after his bank cards were used, police have said.
Dorset Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in an alleyway off Shelbourne Road on Friday 14 January.
Emergency services were called after the man, aged in his 50s, was found at 15:13 GMT.
Police are appealing for information and witnesses to come forward.
A spokesperson for the force said officers originally did not believe the man's death to be suspicious, but further investigations revealed his bank cards had been used after his death.
Det Sgt Stefanie Belton, of Bournemouth CID, said: "We are carrying out a detailed investigation to establish the full circumstances of this death."
She called for anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity around the alleyway, which runs alongside the A338 Wessex Way between Shelbourne Road and Malmesbury Park Road, to get in touch.
