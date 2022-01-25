Camp Bestival 2022: Rudimental among festival headliners
Rudimental and Rag'n'Bone Man have been announced as the headline artists for Camp Bestival 2022.
Organisers of the family festival said the event would return to Lulworth Castle in Dorset between 28 and 31 July with a number of "star-studded acts".
Sister Sledge, The Earth, Wind & Fire Experience, featuring Al McKay, and Kool & The Gang have also been announced as performers.
A new "sister" event will also be held in the West Midlands in August.
Organiser Rob da Bank said he had been looking to expand their offering to meet demand and picked Weston Park on the Shropshire and Staffordshire border following a recommendation from a friend.
In Dorset, Shed Seven and Example are expected to return to the festival, which has been running for 14 years and this year has a Desert Island Disco theme.
Other performers expected to appear are Faithless, The Cuban Brothers, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and The Proclaimers.
There will also be family fun with Horrible Histories, Mr Tumble and Mister Maker, as well as a stunt motorbike and BMX arena.
Radio 1 DJ da Bank said: "As ever the bill isn't about one big act or one type of music - it's a patchwork of music, comedy, entertainment, wellness and food for kids of all ages."
