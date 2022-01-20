Dorset's green hydrogen project secures £6.5m funding
A hydrogen fuel project is set to be up and running in Dorset later this year after securing£6.5m of funding.
Dorset Green H2 is being built at White's Pitt - a former landfill site off Magna Road in Poole.
Electricity from solar panels and existing landfill gases will be fed into an electrolyser with water to make green hydrogen - a zero-emission fuel.
It will be the first of its kind in the region, according to its operator Canford Renewable Energy.
The hydrogen fuel will be compressed, stored, and sold for use as a carbon-free fuel.
It is expected to produce enough hydrogen each year to fuel the equivalent of 900,000 miles travelled by lorries.
It is being funded with £3m from Dorset Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP)'s Growing Places Fund loan scheme, a £1.5m grant from Low Carbon Dorset, along with a £1.7m bank loan and equity funding from Canford Renewable Energy.
