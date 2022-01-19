D-Day veteran Harry Read dies aged 97
The family of a war veteran who parachuted into Normandy on D-Day has paid tribute to "God's soldier".
Harry Read, from Bournemouth, died aged 97 on Tuesday following a short illness.
During his life the Salvation Army leader raised thousands of pounds for charity, taking on challenges including a skydive in 2019.
Mr Read's son, John, said his family was "immensely proud" of all he had achieved.
He was a wireless operator in the 6th Airborne Division when he jumped into Normandy in the early hours of 6 June 1944, aged 20.
Following the war he went on to become the British commissioner of the Salvation Army in the UK, as well as the territorial commander of East Australia, and served as chief secretary in Canada.
His 71-year-old son said: "It's almost beyond words to express how I feel.
"In retirement my father wrote a number of poems which have been shared around the world and one was called God's Soldier - that's what he was really.
"My dad lived a wonderful life, he was a man of faith and so he was looking forward to even more wonderful things after death."
Speaking of his time in the war, Mr Read previously said he was "grateful and proud" to have fought for his country.
"You learn that you can always do a bit more, push yourself harder, make even bigger demands upon yourselves and that becomes engrained in your character," he said.
In 2016 Mr Read was awarded France's highest military honour, a Chevalier medal by order of the Légion d'Honneur, for his role in the liberation of France in World War Two.
He is survived by his two children, four grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
His granddaughter, Joanna, said: "Grandad understood time was a gift and gave that gift joyfully.
"That was who Grandad was - generous, kind, loving and present - as a Grandad and in everything he did."
Anthony Cotterill, leader of the Salvation Army, described Mr Read as a "bold, caring and innovative leader, who challenged us all to be brave".
