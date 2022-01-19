Preston footpath reopens after pensioner's 12-year campaign
A popular footpath on the Dorset coast has been reopened following a 12-year campaign by an 80-year-old resident.
The path at Preston, near Weymouth, had been blocked off by a landowner in 2009, denying walkers access to panoramic views of south Dorset.
Resident David McCune began a campaign to have it recorded as a public right of way.
Despite his efforts, he said it was a "complete surprise" when the decision was made in residents' favour.
The path links Verlands Road in Preston and the A353 towards Osmington and has views towards Weymouth Bay.
In 2009 the path, which Mr McCune had regularly used on his way home from work, had its gates padlocked and barbed wire prevented access.
'Tenacity and endurance'
"This stopped a lot of people enjoying their walk in the countryside.
"I just wanted to fight it. It made me more determined we were going to win this," he said.
The then Dorset County Council could not enforce the re-opening of a blocked path unless it had been confirmed in law that public rights existed.
Mr McCune's research found the path marked on maps dating back to 1900.
The matter was determined by the council's Regulatory Committee in 2015, however as objections were received, the case had to go to the Secretary of State for the Environment for final approval.
This was done in 2019 and the Planning Inspectorate issued a final decision last year, leading to the path being reopened to the public.
Local resident Karen Burge said Mr McCune had done "an amazing job".
"It was such a shame when it closed and I'm so glad it's back. His tenacity and endurance to get it done was really impressive - we're really grateful to him."
