Christchurch murder probe: Police arrest second 16-year-old boy
- Published
A second teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead.
Edward Reeve, 35, was found at a house in Heath Road, Christchurch, Dorset, on Tuesday evening
Dorset Police said a 16 year-old boy from Bournemouth was arrested on suspicion of murder.
A 16-year old boy from Christchurch who was detained earlier in the week, also on suspicion of murder, remains in police custody.
