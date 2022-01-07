Sex pest Dorset Police officer guilty of gross misconduct
A police officer who sexually harassed female colleagues over a two-year-period has been told he would have been fired if he had not already resigned.
Dorset Police said PC Christopher Maidment "carried out unsolicited physical contact and made sexually explicit comments" while on duty for the force between 2019 and 2021.
He admitted gross misconduct and resigned before a disciplinary hearing.
Mr Maidment has been banned from serving in any police force again.
Dorset Police said its counter corruption unit investigated the constable after concerns were raised about his behaviour.
It said the investigation found he had made "a large number of harassing comments of a sexual nature to female colleagues" both in person and via messages.
The force added that Mr Maidment also "inappropriately touched" some of his co-workers.
'Bravery and courage'
He had been told "on more than one occasion that his behaviours and suggestions were unacceptable", Dorset Police said.
Deputy Chief Constable Sam de Reya said there was "no place in policing for individuals to behave and offend in this way".
"I would like to commend the bravery and courage of the six women and other witnesses who took the decision to step forward and report this unacceptable behaviour," she added.
The hearing into Mr Maidment's case was held at Devon & Cornwall Police's headquarters in Exeter on 21 September. Dorset Police said it had delayed publication of the result for legal reasons.
