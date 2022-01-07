Christchurch murder probe: Police arrest 16-year-old boy
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead.
Dorset Police officers were called to Heath Road in Christchurch, Dorset, shortly before 20:00 GMT on Tuesday over a "report of concern for welfare".
A force spokesperson said the man, aged in his 30s, had suffered "serious injuries".
They confirmed the teenager was now assisting detectives with inquiries.
Det Insp Simon Huxter asked anyone who knew the occupant of 6 Heath Road to come forward as well as residents with CCTV and any drivers with dashcam footage from the area between Saturday and Tuesday.
