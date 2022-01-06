Christchurch murder probe: Police seek contacts of resident
Police carrying out a murder investigation want to speak to anyone who knew a man found dead at a house.
Officers were called to 6 Heath Road in Christchurch, Dorset, shortly before 20:00 GMT on Tuesday over a "report of concern for welfare".
Police said the man, aged in his 30s, had suffered "serious injuries".
The force has asked residents with CCTV and any drivers with dashcam footage from the area between Saturday and Tuesday to come forward.
Det Insp Simon Huxter, of Dorset Police's major crime investigation team , said: "We are carrying out extensive enquiries into the death and would ask anyone who knows the occupant of 6 Heath Road to please come forward as you may have important information to assist our investigation."
The man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported. No arrests have been made.
