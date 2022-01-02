Kingston Lacy light show cut short after electrical theft
- Published
A Christmas light show at a National Trust property has been cut short after electrical equipment was stolen.
Dorset Police said industrial cables, two all-terrain vehicles and electrical tools were taken from Kingston Lacy near Wimborne early on New Year's Day.
The vehicles were subsequently located nearby.
The National Trust said it was "disappointed" to have to cancel the last two days of its Christmas illuminations display as a result.
The Christmas at Kingston Lacy display, which has been open since the start of December, uses multi-coloured lights to illuminate buildings and trees around the estate.
Police said the theft was thought to have happened between 01:00 and 02:00 GMT on Saturday. No arrests have been made.
The National Trust said: "Sadly due to a theft of electrical equipment central to the trail, we have had to cancel the last two nights of the display.
"The National Trust is working with the police to assist them with their investigations."
Anyone with tickets for Sunday and Monday's display will be offered refunds, the trust said.
Kingston Lacy House remains open to the public.
