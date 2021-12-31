New Year Honours: Choir of the Earth founder given British Empire Medal
- Published
The founder of an online choir that attracted thousands during the pandemic is among those from Dorset recognised in the New Year Honours.
Mark Strachan, from Sherborne, led a project that saw a choir of 3,600 people from around the world learn and record Handel's Messiah in May 2020.
Now called the Choir of the Earth, it has 6,000 members globally.
Mr Strachan said he had been left "staggered" to learn he was being awarded the British Empire Medal.
The chorister said he felt there were doctors and nurses who were more deserving.
"Yet if I look dispassionately, I can see that Choir of the Earth has helped thousands of people from all over the world with their mental health over these awful 20 months and this brings me great satisfaction," he said.
"Music is a great healer and singing from home is as well.
"Even though we are at home, we are one family - apart yet together."
Elsewhere in the county, Debbie Fleming, the outgoing chief executive of University Hospitals Dorset, has been made an OBE for services to the NHS.
Mrs Fleming, who steps down from her role in March, led the 2020 merger of the Royal Bournemouth and Christchurch hospitals with Poole Hospital.
She has worked for the health service for nearly 38 years and said she was "incredibly humbled to receive this news".
"It is a real privilege to work with such talented, dedicated and highly skilled people, providing such important services for local people," she added.
Dorset's former police and crime commissioner (PCC) Martyn Underhill has been made an MBE for services to mental health awareness and support.
Mr Underhill, who had served as an independent PCC since 2012, decided not to seek re-election in May.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.