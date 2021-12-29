Dorset minor injury units close due to Covid pressures
Minor injury units (MIUs) in several Dorset hospitals are to temporarily close because of the number of staff off work because of coronavirus.
Dorset HealthCare said the MIUs in Blandford, Portland, and the Yeatman Hospital in Sherborne would be affected.
The changes will be reviewed at the end of March.
Jane Elson, service director for integrated community services, said the change was temporary but "essential".
Staff from the closed units will be moved to the MIUs at Shaftesbury and Wimborne hospitals.
'Challenging time'
Dorset HealthCare said the closures would begin on Tuesday.
It said it was to "ensure the services are safe and reliable through the winter months following existing staffing difficulties made considerably more challenging by Covid-19 related absences".
Bridport and Swanage MIUs, and the urgent treatment centre at Weymouth Hospital, will operate as usual.
Ms Elson said: "As we continue to respond to the pandemic these changes will help us manage the current impacts of Covid-19 while still providing good access to MIU services across the county.
"We have thought carefully about these changes and they are being made in line with where we are seeing the greatest and the least demand for these services."
Ms Elson said the decision had not been "taken lightly" and patients and communities were "at the forefront of this change".
She said: "We need to ensure we can provide a safe, reliable and robust service for people who need urgent care and treatment.
"We thank everyone for their understanding and co-operation at this challenging time."
The trust advises anyone with an injury requiring urgent care to call 111 to see if an appointment is necessary.
For anything life-threatening, people should call 999 as usual.
