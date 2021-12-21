Motorcyclist dies in cycle collision in Poole
- Published
A motorcyclist has died in a crash involving a cyclist.
Dorset Police said the two collided on Ringwood Road, Poole shortly after 07:00 GMT.
The motorcyclists, a local man in his 20s, died at the scene. The cyclist, aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police have appealed for another motorcyclist seen in the area to come forward as well as anyone with dashcam footage.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.