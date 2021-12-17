Bournemouth flats fire: Work under way to return residents to homes
- Published
Work is under way to return the residents of a block of retirement flats that was partly engulfed by fire back to their homes.
Multiple fire crews, police and ambulance teams were called to Wellington Court in Poole Road, Bournemouth, on Wednesday morning.
Management company FirstPort said it was working to get residents back "as soon as it is safe to do so".
Fire crews rescued 21 of the 62 residents. There were no fatalities.
Dorset & Wiltshire Fire Service said three people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. The fire is not believed to be suspicious.
FirstPort said: "Our staff have remained with residents since they were evacuated and are offering them support and assistance.
"We are currently in contact with the relevant parties to ensure that remedial works can begin as soon as possible and are hopeful that some will be able to return to their homes in the coming weeks."
The company said some flats required more extensive works which would take longer to complete, and that it was working with BCP Council to arrange temporary accommodation where necessary.
The council said its housing and adult social care team was assessing the needs and welfare of the residents.
Twenty-five have been given hotel accommodation, seven are in either nursing home or residential care placements and 20 are with family or friends.
The nearby Westbourne Premier Inn temporarily housed some of them for the night after the evacuation, which meant moving its current guests to another of its hotels.
A spokeswoman said staff "all banded together and did an incredible job of taking care of dozens of unexpected guests".
She said it was "definitely a case of 'room at the inn' this Christmas time for the dozens of residents, staff and carers who unexpectedly arrived at our hotel in challenging circumstances, where they were kept warm, comfortable, fed and watered".
