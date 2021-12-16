Bournemouth flats fire: Residents moved from retirement homes
- Published
Residents are being moved from their homes after a fire broke out in the roof of a block of retirement flats.
Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said crews were called to the fire at Wellington Court on Poole Road, Bournemouth, shortly before 07:15 GMT.
The service said about 60 firefighters were at the scene "both dealing with the fire and moving affected residents to safety".
It is not yet clear if anyone has been injured.
The road is closed and people have been urged to avoid the area.
Ellie Milner, who lives in the building behind the flats, said she woke up to the sound of "popping noises outside".
"We jumped up and looked out the window and saw this massive flame - the smell is astounding," she said.
The building houses 61 retirement flats.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.