Bournemouth flats fire: Residents moved from retirement homes

Published
Media caption,
The fire broke out at the flats on Poole Road shortly before 07:15 GMT

Residents are being moved from their homes after a fire broke out in the roof of a block of retirement flats.

Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said crews were called to the fire at Wellington Court on Poole Road, Bournemouth, shortly before 07:15 GMT.

The service said about 60 firefighters were at the scene "both dealing with the fire and moving affected residents to safety".

It is not yet clear if anyone has been injured.

The road is closed and people have been urged to avoid the area.

Image source, DWFRS
Image caption,
It is not yet clear if anyone has been injured

Ellie Milner, who lives in the building behind the flats, said she woke up to the sound of "popping noises outside".

"We jumped up and looked out the window and saw this massive flame - the smell is astounding," she said.

The building houses 61 retirement flats.

Image caption,
About 60 firefighters have been deployed to the scene
Image caption,
The road has been closed and people have been urged to avoid the area

