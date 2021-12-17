Sir Richard Sutton: Partner's son guilty of murder
- Published
A man who killed one of the UK's richest men and paralysed his own mother has been found guilty of murder and attempted murder.
Thomas Schreiber stabbed 83-year-old Sir Richard Sutton at his home near Gillingham, Dorset, on 7 April.
Schreiber, 35, also attacked his mother Anne Schreiber, who was Sir Richard's partner, during the "ferocious" attack, Winchester Crown Court heard.
He will be sentenced at the same court on Monday.
A cry of "yes" could be heard from the public gallery, where some members of the family were sitting, as the verdicts were read out.
Armed police were called to Moorhill, Sir Richard's home in Higher Langham that he shared with both Anne and Thomas Schreiber, at 19:30 BST.
Ms Schreiber was described as being "barely conscious" when she was found in the kitchen, before being carried out by police officers to waiting paramedics.
Sir Richard was found dead outside his upstairs bedroom. He had been stabbed at least five times.
Prosecutor Adam Feest QC told the court: "Police didn't know what they would find. This was a ferocious and sustained attack on both victims."
Schreiber had been harbouring "feelings of resentment" towards the couple, having been forced to live at Moorhill due to the pandemic, jurors were told.
The court heard Schreiber told a friend he "couldn't stand" Sir Richard.
Another message from Schreiber said: "My mind is consumed with hatred of the worst kind... I contemplate murdering them... I want them to suffer."
The fatal attack happened on the eighth anniversary of the death of Schreiber's father, David, who the court heard suffered from depression and had a drinking problem.
He separated from Ms Schreiber in about 2003.
The court heard Sir Richard had given Schreiber and his two sisters £100,000 as deposits to buy a house, along with a monthly £1,000 allowance.
Schreiber had previously admitted manslaughter and also pleaded guilty to driving a Range Rover dangerously on the A303, A4 and M3 in a high-speed chase as he fled to London after the attack.
He was eventually detained by police on Chiswick High Road.
Sir Richard was listed at number 435 in the Sunday Times Rich List last year, with an estimated family fortune of £301 million - a rise of £83 million on the previous year.
The guide said Sir Richard's company owned London hotels the Sheraton Grand Park Lane and the Athenaeum, plus three smaller venues.
He had an extensive property and farming portfolio, including the 6,500-acre Benham Estate in west Berkshire and the Stainton Estate in Lincolnshire.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.