Sir Richard Sutton: Partner's son guilty of murder
A man who stabbed one of the UK's richest men to death in a "ferocious" attack has been found guilty of murder.
Thomas Schreiber killed 83-year-old Sir Richard Sutton at his home near Gillingham, Dorset, on 7 April.
Schreiber, 35, also attacked his mother Anne Schreiber, who was Sir Richard's partner. She was left paralysed as a result, Winchester Crown Court heard.
He was also found guilty of her attempted murder. He will be sentenced at the same court on Monday.
Armed police were called to Moorhill, Sir Richard's home in Higher Langham that he shared with both Anne and Thomas Schreiber, at 19:30 BST.
Ms Schreiber was described as being "barely conscious" when she was found in the kitchen, before being carried out by police officers to waiting paramedics.
Sir Richard was found dead outside his upstairs bedroom. He had been stabbed at least five times.
Prosecutor Adam Feest QC told the court: "Police didn't know what they would find. This was a ferocious and sustained attack on both victims."
Schreiber had been harbouring "feelings of resentment" towards the couple, having been forced to live at Moorhill due to the pandemic, jurors were told.
The court heard Schreiber told a friend he "couldn't stand" Sir Richard.
