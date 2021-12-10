BBC News

Storm Barra: Dorchester building's roof made safe

South Walks House in Dorchester was damaged in strong winds on Tuesday

A council building and surrounding roads have re-opened after suffering damage from strong winds during Storm Barra.

Dorset Council confirmed all safety precautions implemented around South Walks House in Dorchester have been removed.

The former council office building houses a temporary NHS clinic, library and learning centre and was closed for assessment on Tuesday.

The library has now been re-opened.

Charles Street, South Walks Road, from Five Cross junction along Acland Road, and Acland Road were all closed after the storm damage but have also re-opened.

Roads surrounding South Walks House have also reopened

